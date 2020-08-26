'Set up units on allotted govt land or face action': KTR warns industries

Several firms have completed the due processes and obtained clearances for change of land use, however many of them haven't started operations yet.

news Industries

Show-cause notices are to be issued to the industrial units, which have not set up an industry despite taking free land from the government. A review meeting in this regard was conducted by Industries minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday and he has directed officials to come up with an action plan related to the land allotted to the industrialists and has directed to serve notices to the industries concerned to start operations.

Several of these firms have completed the processes and have obtained clearances for the change of land use, however many of them haven't started any operations even after a considerable time period, said KTR, as quoted in The Hindu.

The minister was further quoted as saying that the government had decided to allot the land to the industries as part of the efforts to set up industrial units and thereby generating large scale employment to the local youth.

As there was a delay in setting up these units, in the recent review meeting conducted by the minister, it was decided to send show-cause notices to all the industrialists, who have taken government land for setting up industries but haven't done anything so far.

The minister has also asked the officials to set up a comprehensive blue book, with complete details related to all the industrial units that were set up in the state.

Meanwhile, according to the Deccan Chronicle, on Tuesday, the minister has also launched a 360 degree view digital platform for the State Finance Corporation. It was reported that KTR asked officials to stake steps to widen the scope of activities of the finance corporation and the state is ready to extend its support. During the meeting, suggestions were also made on the bifurcation of assets and liabilities, which is yet to be completed by the State Finance Corporation.