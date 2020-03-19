Set up a testing lab in Kalaburagi as soon as possible: Cong MLA to Health Minister

The MLA from Jewargi in Kalaburagi district said that the lack of a testing facility was causing huge delays in testing people for COVID-19 in the district.

news Cornavirus

After the death of a 76-year-old man in Karnataka's Kalaburagi due to COVID-19, the entire district has been shut down. MLA from the district's Jevargi, Ajay Dharam Singh, has now appealed to Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu to set up a testing lab in the district at the earliest. He also requested the minister to set up checkpoints at the border between Telangana and Kalaburagi and also screen people coming in from neighbouring states.

"If you see the pattern of how many people got affected by COVID-19 across the world, it becomes very clear that by the third and fourth week since cases were detected, the numbers increased drastically. Controlling the spread of the virus is important and the biggest concern is testing people. Without a lab in Kalaburagi, the delay in test results is causing people to panic. I request you to set up a lab as soon as possible," MLA Ajay Dharam Singh, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Dharam Singh said.

He claimed that the district administration had expressed several concerns to him regarding the delay in test results of patients who were isolated. "Every time, we have to fly samples to Bengaluru. This is causing major problems for our district. The lab has not been opened yet despite the Health Minister announcing the same," he said.

The legislator also called for setting up of checkpoints at the district's borders with Maharashtra and Telangana, stating that the district administration had expressed concerns over people coming in from these two states. "Since there is no testing being done at railway stations and bus stops, there must be checkpoints. Weddings and religious fares are still taking place and no proper action is taking place," he said.

Health Minister B Sriramulu, however, said that the testing facility would be set up in Kalaburagi within two or three days and that the Joint Task Force Committee would track complaints of weddings and fares. "So far, 943 people were tested and 768 people tested negative. So far we have screened 1.17 lakh people at airports," he said.

Sriramulu also said that the state government currently has access to 800 ventilators and more are being procured as there is a shortage.



