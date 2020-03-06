Services on Bengaluru Metro’s Green Line to be suspended for two hours on Sunday

Maintenance work has been cited as the reason for the disruption.

news Transport

In a move that will impact passengers, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Thursday that there will be a service disruption for the Green Line on Sunday. The disruption is only for two hours, between 7 am and 9 am on Sunday, March 8.

Maintenance work has been cited as the reason for the disruption. The metro workers are set to work on a damaged portion of pillars between Rajajinagar and Kuvempu road, the Times of India reported.

BMRCL said the metro will not be operational during the specified time, only on the Green line between Nagasandra, the last stop on the Green Line of the metro, and Mantri Square Sampige road, the Malleshwaram stop.

The thirteen affected stations are Nagasandra, Dasarahalli, Jalahalli, Peenya Industry, Peenya, Goraguntapalya, Yeshwantpur, Sandal soap factory, Mahalakshmi, Rajajinagar, Kuvempu road, Srirampura, and Mantri Square Sampige road. The rest of the Green line services, that is, from the Kempegowda Majestic Station, towards Jayanagar and Yelachenahalli, will not be affected.

The Purple Line between Byappanahalli, MG Road, Vijayanagar and Mysore road, will not be affected by the service disruption, and is set to function as normal.

This is not the first time that the metro has disrupted services on the weekend for maintenance work.The metro has previously disrupted services on various lines to tend to their infrastructure, especially on the weekends as they see fewer passengers.

On February 29, the Bengaluru metro authorities announced that one person had died while working on chipping the escalator section of a metro station near Kengeri. The police have booked a case of causing death due to negligence. The worker was said to have not had proper safety equipment, which lead to the case of accidental death.

Read: Bengaluru metro worker falls to his death, police register negligence case