Serious decline in Pranab Mukherjee's health: Hospital

The former President of India is still on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored by a group of specialists.

There has been a decline in the health of former president Pranab Mukherjee, Delhi’s Army Research and Referral Hospital, where the former President has been admitted, said in a statement on Wednesday. The hospital said he has developed serious features of lung infection.

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support,” the statement said.

The Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi also added that the former President was still on ventilator support and that he is being closely monitored by a group of specialists.

The 84-year-old former President had been admitted to the hospital and had undergone brain surgery for the removal of a clot in the brain. He has been on ventilator support for the past few days. He has also tested positive for coronavirus.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee has been posting updates on Twitter, and had on Wednesday morning said that his vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable and that there have been positive signs of improvement in his health. The former President has been in a critical condition since his surgery.

Doctors at the hospital on August 16 had said that the condition of the former President remained unchanged and that he continued to be on ventilator support and they too said that his vital and clinical parameters were stable.

Pranab Mukherjee had on August 10 tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus when he had gone to hospital for a separate procedure. “I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” he had tweeted then.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.