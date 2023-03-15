Serial killings in Bengaluru? Three bodies found in railway stations since December

Railway police have said that the only link that has been confirmed is that the three women are aged around 30-35 years.

The body of an unidentified woman was found inside a plastic drum at the Sri M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Byappanahalli on March 14. Railway police opened the drum when they found a foul smell emanating from it and found the body of a woman, suspected to be around 30 years old. This is the third such body that was found by the police in the cityâ€™s railway stations since December 2022. The postmortem of the body found on March 14 is underway and the railway police have begun investigations. The police are probing into the womanâ€™s identity, as well as that of the men who were caught on CCTV dropping the drum in the railway station.

The suspicious circumstances have led many to question whether the latest incident has any ties to the body of a woman that was found in a similar manner at Yeshwantpur Railway Station on January 4, 2023. The decomposing body of the woman, who was around 30 years old, was found in a plastic drum after a sweeper complained of a foul smell emanating from it. The womanâ€™s clothes were also found in the drum, and police suspected that she was strangled with a dupatta.

This was after a womanâ€™s body was found in a sack in an unreserved compartment of Bangarpet-Sri M Visvesvaraya Terminal MEMU train at SMVT in December 2022. The yellow-coloured sack was found dumped along with some other luggage on the train, and police found that the woman was around 30 years old as well. However, according to reports, this body was not in a decomposed state.

While the killings have shaken Bengaluru residents, police have not yet ascertained whether the three murders are linked. As per reports, the railway police have said that so far, the only link that has been confirmed is that all the women are 30-35 years old.