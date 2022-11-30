Senior Yakshagana artiste and ex-Karnataka MLA Kumble Sundar Rao passes away

news Obituary

Renowned Yakshagana artist Kumble Sundar Rao died at his residence in Karnataka's Mangaluru district on Wednesday morning, November 30. He was 88. Rao is survived by his wife, two sons, and three daughters.

Sundar Rao, who was an exponent of the Thenkuthittu style of Yakshagana, had served as the president of the Karnataka State Yakshagana and Bayalata Academy. He was awarded the Yakshamangala award from P Dayananda Pai and P Satish Pai Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra at Mangalore University for the year 2018-2019. He was also a member of the 10th Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Surathkal constituency from 1994 to 1999. He won the election on a BJP ticket.

Rao's body will be kept at his residence near Pumpwell in Mangaluru for people to pay their last respects. The final rites will be held on Thursday, sources said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his condolences on Rao’s passing away. He wrote, “I am saddened to hear the news of the demise of Sundar Rao, former President of Yakshagana, Bayalata Academy, former MLA, and a popular artist of Yakshagana and Talamaddale. May his soul rest in peace, and may God give his family strength to bear this pain.”