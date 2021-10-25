Senior Tollywood actor Raja Babu dies at 64

The actor, who played notable characters in several Telugu movies and serials, received a Nandi Award in 2005 for his role in the serial, â€˜Ammaâ€™.

Tollywood actor and character artiste Raja Babu passed away on Sunday, October 24. According to reports, the actor had been suffering from various health issues for some time now. The 64-year-old Raja Babu, who died on Sunday night, is survived by his wife and three children â€“ two sons and a daughter.

The actor was known for his supporting roles in several Telugu movies. Most of the time, the audience would see him playing friendly and good-natured characters, such as that of a loving father or grandfather of the lead character in the film.

Some of the notable movies he acted in are Ravi Teja's Sindhooram; Venkatesh's Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule; Mahesh Babu's Murari, Bharat Ane Nenu, Brahmotsavam, and Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu; Naga Shourya's Kalyana Vaibhogham; and Sumanth's Malli Raava. Raja Babu acted in more than 60 Tollywood films in a career spanning decades.

The actor was a popular face in television serials as well and was much-loved by viewers. Over the years, he acted in around 40 serials, including Abhisekham on ETV, and Chi La Sow Sravanthi on Gemini. He was also known for his roles in other serials, such as Radha Madhu and Manasu Mamatha, to name a few.

According to reports, Raja Babu was a native of Rajamahendravaram of Narasaraopet in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The actor was born on June 13, 1957, and his family was involved in the theatre arts. In fact, Raju Babu started out as a theatre artiste and would travel around the Telugu states performing in plays.

Raja Babuâ€™s film career began in the year 1995 with the Telugu film, Ooriki Monagadu that starred actor Srikanth in the lead. In 2005, Raju Babu had received a Nandi Award for his role in the serial, Amma.

