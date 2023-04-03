Senior Telugu actor Costumes Krishna passes away

Madasa Krishna began his career as a costume designer and went on to act in over a hundred films including â€˜Pellam Chepithe Vinaliâ€™, â€˜Police Lockupâ€™, and â€˜Allari Moguduâ€™.

Senior Telugu actor and producer Madasu Krishna, popularly known as â€˜Costumesâ€™ Krishna, passed away due to age-related ailments on Sunday, April 2 in Chennai. Krishna started his career in the film industry as a costume designer, and went on to become a well-known character artist. Several members of the Telugu film industry and many production houses have condoled the death of Costumes Krishna and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Hailing from Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, Krishna had moved to Chennai in 1954 to work as an assistant costume designer in the film industry. Within a short period of time, he established himself in the field, and later worked as a full-time costume designer for Ramanaidu Studios.

Costumes Krishna has designed costumes for many top actors including Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Chiranjeevi, Vanisri, Jayasudha, Jaya Prada and Sridevi. The costumes designed by him were trendsetters in their time.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Costumes Krishna Garu. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family members during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. April 2, 2023

Sad to hear about Costumes Krishna Garu's demise. Condolences to his family members. You will be missed. RIP... pic.twitter.com/m86Zr57Hjt â€” Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) April 2, 2023

Saddened to hear about the demise of our dearest Costume Krishna Garu. He was a family to us.



Our deepest condolences to his family members. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/EHYdpM73e2 â€” AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) April 2, 2023

On the advice of director Kodi Ramakrishna, Krishna started acting in movies. Bharat Bandh (1991) was his first movie, in which he appeared in a negative role. He went on to appear in over 100 films in an acting career spanning three decades. He acted in different supporting roles in movies such as Pellam Chepithe Vinali (1992), Police Lockup (1992), Allari Mogudu (1992), Villain (2002) and Puttintiki Ra Chelli (2004).

He also produced the 1988 film Aswaddhama starring Krishna, which was successful at the box office. He also produced a few other movies including Pelli Pandiri (1997) and Arundhati (1999).