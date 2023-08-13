Senior Telangana leader A Chandra Sekhar quits BJP alleging collusion with BRS

In his resignation letter, former Telangana minister A Chandra Sekhar alleged that BJP was colluding with BRS and not working to ensure justice to the people of Telangana.

news politics

In a setback to BJP in Telangana, former minister A Chandra Sekhar on Sunday resigned from the party. He is reportedly likely to join the Congress. Chandra Sekhar sent his resignation letter to state BJP president G Kishan Reddy. He alleged that the party was not encouraging those working hard for the organisation. He also wrote that the BJP at the Union government was unable to keep a check on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and ensure justice to the people of Telangana. The five-time MLA, a former MLA from Vikarabad has been staying away from party activities for some time.

In his resignation letter, Chandra Sekhar said, “I believed that the Union government would prevent the Telangana government’s injustice to the state and thus benefit the state. However, the BJP government is strategically having close ties with the Telangana government.” He added, “It is deplorable that the party is not encouraging leaders who are working hard.”

Chandra Sekhar had quit Congress to join the BJP in 2021. He had earlier served as an MLA from Vikarabad constituency for five times from 1985 to 2008. He was elected on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket from Vikarabad for four consecutive terms. He later joined TRS (now BRS) and was elected on TRS ticket in 2004. He served as a minister in the Congress-led coalition government in united Andhra Pradesh. Later, he joined the Congress party. He quit the party to join BJP in 2021.

Last month, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender had reportedly gone to Chandra Sekhar’s house to convince him not to leave the party. Rajender, who was recently appointed chairman of the BJP election management committee for Telangana, had reportedly advised him not to take any action in haste. Chandra Shekhar reportedly explained to Rajender the problems faced by him in the party, complaining that though he joined the BJP two-and-a-half years ago, he was not given any post.

Chandra Sekhar’s resignation is another blow to the BJP in the run-up to Assembly elections due to be held by year-end. He is likely to join the Congress party on August 18 in New Delhi.