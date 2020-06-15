Senior official who was part of Telangana CM KCR's COVID-19 panel tests positive

The official was said to be working closely with state Health Minister Eatala Rajender's office.

A senior medical official who was a member of the Telangana Chief Ministerâ€™s expert committee on COVID-19 and was working closely with state Health Minister Eatala Rajender's office, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

All close contacts, including the health minister and other officials, will be getting tested as per protocol. Media reports suggest that the official was discharging his duties alongside them, was in close contact with several senior officials, and had attended many meetings too.

As per The Hindu, the official also offered special medical services for COVID-19 patients. It is suspected that he might have contracted the coronavirus during that work. It was also reported that June 12 was the last working day of this officer, when he took part in the meeting with the Telangana Junior Doctors Association.

Apart from the senior official, four others from the department â€” one colleague and other three senior doctors â€” also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Hindu.

Meanwhile, as per Deccan Chronicle, as the official was a member of the Chief Ministerâ€™s expert committee on COVID-19, he spent significant time in Pragathi Bhavan, Chief Minister's K Chandrasekhar Rao's residence and camp office.

Another staff member at the Telangana Secretariat also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The floor on which the staffer works would be shut on Monday to disinfect the premises.

As The News Minute earlier reported, there are two cases among legislators as well. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan both tested positive for coronavirus and are being treated in Hyderabad.

Media reports also suggest that many public representatives and senior officials, including TRS party members and other government officials, are under home quarantine as a precaution.

