Senior Kerala journalist NJ Nair passes away at 59

He was Deputy Editor with The Hindu and wrote extensively on the politics of Kerala.

news Obituary

Senior Kerala journalist NJ Nair passed away in Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours of Monday morning. He was 59 years old. NJ, as he was fondly called, was Deputy Editor with The Hindu in Thiruvananthapuram. He died after a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in the city. NJ, who wrote extensively on the politics of Kerala, had even worked on Sunday but by late afternoon complained of an upset stomach and took leave.

It is later in the evening when the pain got worse that he went to a hospital with his family. Despite multiple angioplasties, NJ could not be saved. His body will be brought to the Press Club in Thiruvananthapuram by 1.30 pm on Monday for people to pay their last respect, after which he will have an electric cremation at Santhikavadam.

It was in 1995 that NJ joined the Thiruvananthapuram office of The Hindu. Before that, he worked with the Indian Express. Colleagues remember him as a fair journalist who treated all subordinates well, and as a person who was a mentor to many.

NJ wrote about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Left politics in the state. He has a byline even in Monday's newspaper, a political story on the Mani faction in Kerala politics.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid condolences to NJ, calling him a journalist who gave importance to ethical values.

"NJ was a brilliant political writer. He has given readers many news reports and analyses on the industrial, market, financial and energy developments in Kerala. Refusing to go after controversies, NJ Nair used his skills for development and also became familiar to television audiences through his political analysis," CM Pinarayi said. His death is a huge loss to journalism, he added, joining the grief of family and colleagues.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also expressed his grief over NJ's passing, calling him a journalist who always kept news accurate and factual. "He has made a lot of contributions to developmental news. He could bring change in Kerala society with his reports and analyses on the industrial development in the state. New generation journalists can learn from him."

NJ leaves behind his wife and two sons.