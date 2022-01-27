Senior Karnataka Congress leader CM Ibrahim quits party

CM Ibrahim has expressed displeasure about not being made the Leader of Opposition at Legislative Council, while the JD(S) said he is welcome to join the party.

Senior leader CM Ibrahim from Karnataka, who is known for his oratory skills, on Thursday, January 27 announced his resignation from the party. He further stated that he will also resign from the post of Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) if need be. "Because I raised my voice on social justice, I had to make this decision to quit the party," he said.

"The Congress is a closed chapter and it is like 'para stree' (other's wife) for me. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has given a very good gift to me, I have taken it with all the joy," he said, expressing his displeasure over not being given the position of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. The post was given to Congress veteran BK Hariprasad on Wednesday.

"We are like labourers. There is no option but to exit. There are also no permanent owners in Congress; all are labourers. I came to Congress after quitting JD(S) and leaving behind leaders like former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda with an intention of making Siddaramaiah, a Backward Class leader, the Chief Minister," he explained.

Ibrahim, who had held several Union Ministries in the past, said he was instrumental in the padayatra to Bellary against the mining mafia, which catapulted Siddaramaiah to become the Chief Minister. "When it was known that Siddaramaiah was going to suffer defeat at Chamundeshwari constituency, I had taken him to Badami constituency, from where he managed to win. Siddaramaiah has become alone in the Congress, he will realise it soon," he maintained.

Sources told IANS that Ibrahim will likely join the JD (S) and that he is upset with the appointment of former Rajya Sabha member BK Hariprasad as the Opposition leader of the party in the Legislative Council. Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy has said that Ibrahim is welcome to join the JD(S), and that he would be given a suitable party post.