Senior Journalist Sarah Jacob resigns from NDTV after 20 years

Sarah Jacob was known for hosting the popular talk show We The People on NDTV.

Prominent journalist and senior editor Sarah Jacob has resigned from NDTV, where she has been working for over 20 years, reported NewsLaundry. Known for hosting the popular talk show We The People, Sarah, in an internal communication to the NDTV team, described the organization as an “amazing newsroom filled with the most creative and driven reporters”. “I cannot thank you enough,” said Sarah. She went on to add that working “with the best” has been an honor for her.

Sarah’s resignation comes a day after NDTV, which was acquired by Adani in December 2022, played a package praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘respect for women’. It was on a bulletin hosted by Sarah that the video package hailing Modi was played out. Many on social media slammed the channel for the adulatory story.

Many prominent names associated with the channel have quit after the Adani takeover of NDTV group. The first person to leave the NDTV group was Ravish Kumar. Then on January 31, 2023, Nidhi Razdan stepped down as Executive Editor. Three days before that, Group Editor Sreenivasan Jain had announced that he is quitting the channel after a nearly three-decade-long career. Others who quit NDTV include the channel’s group president Suparna Singh, Chief Strategy Officer Arijit Chatterjee, along with Chief Technology and Product Officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi.