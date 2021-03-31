Senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta named Bengaluru civic body Commissioner

Manjunath Prasad was appointed as the BBMP Commissioner for the second time during the peak of first wave.

As Bengaluru is facing a second wave of coronavirus infections, the Karnataka government has appointed senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner, replacing Manjunath Prasad in a bureaucratic reshuffle. Gaurav Gupta will continue to hold his position of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Commerce and Industries Department.

According to bureaucratic circles, although an apparent demotion, Gupta will now have the power of taking decisions with respect to micro planning and spending which he was unable to as an administrator. Sources said that Prasad was relieved of his duty as he was fatigued.

Gupta, who was serving as the BBMP Administrator, in absence of an elected council will now lead efforts to combat the pandemic for Bengaluru city. He will report to new BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh who was until now posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Water Resources Department.

It may be recalled that then BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar was replaced in July 2020 during the peak of the crisis period of the first wave, within just one year of him assuming charge. Prasad was brought in even though he had served as the BBMP Commissioner since April 2016.

Now Prasad will move back to his previous role of Principal Secretary of Revenue Department.

In other notable changes issued on Wednesday, Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to Government and Development Commissioner, Bengaluru is placed in concurrent charge with immediate effect in the post of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Bengaluru.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey who was appointed as Secretary to Government, Tourism Department, Bengaluru has been given additional charge of Secretary to Government, Commerce and Industries Department (MSME & Mines).

V Ponnuraj, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Corporation Limited, Bengaluru is placed in concurrent charge with immediate effect in the post of Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (E-Governonce).