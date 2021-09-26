Senior CPI(M) leader P Satheedevi to head Kerala Women's Commission

The post had been remaining vacant for the last three months since MC Josephine resigned on June 25 after her alleged insensitive remarks sparked a row in the state.

Earlier, there were speculations that Satheedevi would be picked to head the commission, but the formal announcement was delayed pending approval from the government. Satheedevi is likely to assume charge as the seventh chairperson of the rights' panel on October 1, a Commission statement in Thiruvananthapuram said. A government notification in this regard was issued on September 22, it added.

A native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district, Satheedevi has previously served as a Lok Sabha member from the constituency from 2004 to 2009. A practicing advocate and the state secretary of All India Democratic Women's Association -- women's wing of CPI(M) -- she has also served as the president of Kozhikode district co-operative bank and the director of state co-operative bank.

Satheedevi is also the sister of senior CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan. She is the wife of late CPI(M) leader M Dasan.

The former women's commission chief, MC Josephine, a central committee member of the ruling CPI(M), had to quit the post after a controversy erupted in the state when she spoke harshly to a woman who had complained of domestic violence during a live television programme of a Malayalam channel, causing embarrassment to the Marxist party.

Josephine had harshly behaved with a woman who said that she did not file a complaint with the police against the domestic violence. Earlier also there were complaints against Josephine for behaving harshly to people who call her for help. She once shouted at a person who had called to help his 87-year-old grandmother, who was the complainant.

