Senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran quits AICC membership

Two days ago, the former president of KPCC had quit the Political Affairs Committee of the party, apparently having issues with the new leadership.

news Politics

Senior Congress leader in Kerala VM Sudheeran has resigned his membership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). In a letter written to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Sudheeran conveyed his decision to resign, citing disagreement with the state leadership, reports Manorama News . Sudheeran is a former state minister, former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), former legislator and Member of Parliament. Tariq Anwar, AICC General Secretary in charge of Kerala unit, will be meeting Sudheeran.

Only two days ago, Sudheeran had quit the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party. IANS reported that he had sent his resignation letter to K Sudhakaran, current president of the KPCC. However, when TNM contacted him at the time, he was not ready to speak to the media. Sudheeran has been reportedly unhappy with the new state leadership of the party - K Sudhakaran and leader of opposition VD Satheesan, not taking him into confidence.

VD Satheesan had met Sudheeran at the latter's home to ask him to withdraw his resignation from the PAC. Satheesan, after the meeting, said that he had visited the senior leader to make amends, but that Sudheeran was firm on his decision. Sudhakaran also spoke of talking to Sudheeran about withdrawing his resignation from the PAC.

Since Satheesan and Sudhakaran took charge, senior leaders Oommen Chandy (former chief minister) and Ramesh Chennithala (former minister and leader of opposition) have been reportedly given less importance. In recent months at least two members have quit the party, taking offence at the choice of new district presidents, apparently disregarding the recommendations of the Chandy-Chennithala duo. Congress leaders KP Anil Kumar and Rathi Kumar left the party and joined the CPI(M), the party leading the ruling Left government in the state.