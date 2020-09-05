Selvaraghavanâ€™s next with Santhanam to resume shooting soon

The shooting of Mannavan Vanthanadi, helmed by Selvaraghavan, began nearly three years ago and sadly it still remains in the cans. After the film's producer Varun Manian of Radiance Media issued a show-cause notice to the filmâ€™s co-producer Sushant Prasad, things have become complicated for Mannavan Vanthanadiâ€™s release. Reports are that Sushant Prasad had tried to sell the rights of the movie to a third party owing to some financial difficulties and Varun Manianâ€™s claim is that his production had the complete authority to deal with such matters. Later, it was said the film has been shelved due to financial issues.

Now the latest update is that Varun Manian has taken over the film and the final schedule is expected to be shot for 10 days by the end of this month. It is also said Santhanam has extended his full support and has assured to give date priority for this project. The film went on the floors in 2016 and the team had completed 80% of the shoot before it went into trouble.

Mannavan Vanthanadi is a romantic drama starring Santhanam and Aaditi Pohankar as the lead pair. Music for this flick is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the cinematography is by Loganathan, and editing is by GK Prasanna.

Santhanam currently awaits the release of his next Dikkiloona. Bankrolled by KJR Studios, the makers have roped in cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Dialogue writer-turned-filmmaker Karthik Yogi is wielding the megaphone for this venture which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, The producers were targeting April 2020 release but due to the ongoing pandemic, the release has been pushed. There are also reports that the producer might opt for OTT release if the theatre reopening gets delayed further. The makers recently released the trailer of the film in which the actor is seen playing triple roles of the hero, comedian and villain. The power-packed 2 minute 30 second trailer reveals that the film is about how Santhanam time-travels with the help of a time machine invented by a group of scientists headed by Yogi Babu.

An interesting fact about Dikkiloona is that ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh will be making his debut and will be seen in a crucial role in the film.

Santhanam also awaits the release of long-delayed comedy-drama Server Sundaram directed by Anand Balki. Santhanam plays a chef in the film and the film has Vaibhavi Shandilya playing the female lead. The film has been in the making since 2015. The film title was taken from the legendary Tamil actor Nagesh's 1964 film. Santhanam took training as a hotel server for the film and it is said that the filming was completed in 2016. However, Server Sundaram is delayed for the past three years.

Santhanam also has Biskoth written and directed by R Kannan. Tara Alisha Berry plays his love interest, while Sowcar Janaki, Anandraj, Motta Rajendran and Manohar form the rest of the star cast. Reports are that Biskoth will be veteran actor Sowcar Janakiâ€™s 400th film and she will be playing Santhanamâ€™s grandmother in it. Besides directing the film, R Kannan is also producing Biskoth under his home banner. The film is due for release post lockdown and its release date is expected to be revealed officially soon.

