‘Self-esteem of BCs hurt’: TRS receives flak for serving food on cardboard pieces

People who attended ‘Golla-Kuruma Atmeeya Sammleam’, organised by the TRS ahead of Munugode bypoll, were denied proper plates when food was served to them.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is facing criticism from rival parties after a video of people from the Backward Class community, who attended the meeting organised by the party, were seen eating food served on pieces of cardboard. The TRS on Wednesday, October 26, organised ‘Golla-Kuruma Atmeeya Sammleam’ - a meeting with the community members of Gollas and Kurumas - at Manneguda in Ibrahimpatnam, which lies in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Gollas and Kurumas are pastoral communities. While Gollas, considered to be part of the Yadava community, are into rearing cows, Kurumas are traditional shepherds.

The meet, organised ahead of the Munugode bypoll, was attended by TRS working president and IT Minister Kalvakuntla Rama Rao (KTR), and Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Accusing the TRS of hurting the dignity of the Yadava community, Bahujan Samaj Party Telangana president, RS Praveen Kumar shared the video and said, “See how our Yadavas' self-esteem was damaged today at the Yadava Athmiya Sammelan held at Manneguda function hall by the TRS. Can’t you at least provide plates to eat food?”

ఈ రోజు TRS ఆధ్వర్యంలో మన్నెగూడ ఫంక్షన్ హాల్లో జరిగిన యాదవ ఆత్మీయ సమ్మేళనంలో మా యాదవుల ఆత్మగౌరవాన్ని ఎట్ల దెబ్బతీసిండ్రో చూడండి! అన్న తిననీకె ప్లేట్లు కూడా ఇవ్వరా? అందుకే BSP ఈ సారి మునుగోడుల ఈ దొరలకు కర్రు కాల్చి వాత పెట్టాలంటున్నది. pic.twitter.com/pg2n1R13Bi — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) October 26, 2022

Sharing the video, former MLA and BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said, “TRS held a Yadav Sangam meeting in Manneguda, Hyderabad. After the meeting, lunch was served on plates and cardboard sheets for our Yadav brothers from Munugode.” The TRS did not respond to these allegations.

హైదరాబాద్ మన్నెగూడ లో TRS వాళ్ళు యాదవ సంఘం మీటింగ్ పెట్టారు. మీటింగ్ అయ్యాక భోజనాలు పెట్టారు, అక్కడ ప్లేట్లు లేక అట్టలలో భోజనం చేశారు... మునుగోడు చెందిన మా యాదవ సోదరులు ! pic.twitter.com/yHs0hAYrnh — Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (@krg_reddy) October 26, 2022

Speaking at the event, KTR said, “Though the rival party is abusing us here, which is common during the time of elections, at Centre they have recognised our schemes and appreciated them. The schemes being implemented for the upliftment of the Yadava community in Telangana are nowhere to be found in the country. Urging the people to support the party in the bypoll, he added, “Stand by the party which is working to enhance the living conditions of all.”

At the meeting, KTR announced that beginning this year, the state government will commemorate Telangana armed struggle fighter Doddi Komaraiah's birth and death anniversaries. Komaraiah belonged to the shepherd community.

On Wednesday three persons allegedly associated with the BJP were detained by the Cyberabad police for allegedly luring four TRS MLAs–Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju, Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy– to switch their party loyalties. Police claim that they seized Rs 15 crore during the raid conducted in a farm house in Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad.

The BJP however denied the allegations and dubbed it a “drama” orchestrated by the TRS government. While the TRS leaders are sharing the photos of the detained persons with BJP ministers, to allege a collusion between them, the BJP leaders retaliated by sharing photos of the accused with the TRS ministers.



