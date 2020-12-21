‘Seetimaarr’ makers release special poster for Tamannaah’s birthday

The actor plays the role of a kabaddi coach named Jwala Reddy in the film.

Flix TOLLYWOOD

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has a large fan following in the south as well as Bollywood, celebrates her birthday on Monday. Celebrities as well as fans have been wishing the star on social media. The makers of her upcoming Telugu film Seetimaarr released a new poster featuring Tamannaah, wishing her on her birthday. In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing a red tracksuit with a whistle around her neck.



In Seetimaarr, Tamannaah plays the role of a kabaddi coach named Jwala Reddy. The film is directed by Sampath Nandi, and has Gopichand playing the male lead.

The first poster of the film was shared on Twitter by director Sampath Nandi earlier this year. Excited about her role in this film, Tammannah had said in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, “I feel that coaching is an underrated aspect of any professional sport and that is why I find this film even more interesting. My role is a tribute of sorts to coaches like Pullela Gopichand, Ramakant Achrekar, Guru Hanuman, Satpal Singh and the likes who have turned things around for Indian sports.”



The film also stars Bhumika Chawla, who has been roped in to play Gopichand’s sister in the film. Bhumika was last seen in the Telugu movie Ruler, which had N Balakrishna in the lead. The film was directed by KS Ravikumar.

The last film Sampath Nandi and Gopichand had teamed up for was Goutham Nanda, which was released in 2017. The film turned out to be a big hit. Tammannah had also earlier worked with Sampath Nandi in Bengal Tiger and therefore shares a good rapport with him. In this action-comedy, Tammannah had shared the screen space with Ravi Teja.



Tamannaah, who is currently one of the busiest actors in Tollywood, has got five films to complete, out of which four are Telugu films. Tamannaah has F3, the sequel of the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration. The film was officially launched last week and it marks the reunion of the lead actors from the last part. F2 was centred on its two male protagonists Venkatesh and Varun Tej, and what ensued after getting married. Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada play their respective wives.



She is also roped in to reprise Tabu's role in the Telugu remake of Ayushmanm Khurrana's Andhadhun. She completed filming for That is Mahalakshmi, a comedy-drama which is a remake of Kangana Ranaut's hit Bollywood film Queen (2014).



The actor also has her digital debut in the pipeline. Tamannaah has the upcoming female-centric web series The November Story. The series revolves around a father-daughter relationship, and features Tamannaah trying to salvage the reputation of her criminal father essayed by GM Kumar.

(Content provided by Digital Native)





