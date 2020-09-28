'Seetimaarr' director Sampath Nandi updates fans on film’s progress

The director of this Gopichand and Tammannah-starrer has been working on a new shooting schedule to ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic.

Flix Tollywood

A few months ago, Tollywood film director Sampath Nandi announced his latest film Seetimaarr, starring Gopichand and Tammannah in the lead. However, the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown hindered the progress of the project, making fans restless. After receiving many requests about the film’s progress on social media, director Sampath Nandi issued a statement on Twitter, putting an end to all speculations about the project.



The statement reads, “Namaste. For all the precious fans of Gopichand garu, fans and followers of Seetimaarr who have been waiting for an update, firstly thanks a ton for your patience and support. As you know, Seetimaarr is a sports film which requires many actors and other trained professionals in the shoot besides a huge crew. So Gopichand garu, the producers and I have been working on a feasible shooting schedule with the safety of our cast and crew being our top priority. We will update you very soon. Can't wait to get back on Seetimaarr floor with my team. Take care. Stay safe. Much love.” With the official word out, fans are satiated for now.

Seetimaarr is touted to be a sports drama that has Gopichand and Tamannaah in the lead roles, with Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in the supporting roles. According to reports, the lead pair will be playing Kabaddi coaches.



Tammannah will be playing the role of Kabaddi coach Jwala Singh, and we hear that she is very excited about it. In an earlier interview with the Deccan Chronicle, she said, “I feel that coaching is an underrated aspect of any professional sport and that is why I find this film even more interesting. My role is a tribute of sorts to coaches like Pullela Gopichand, Ramakant Achrekar, Guru Hanuman, Satpal Singh and the likes who have turned things around for Indian sports.”

She also added, “It is imperative that I look extremely fit and lean and strong for such a character. So I trained hard and intensely for the role. It was physically and mentally challenging. The only issue was that I’ve never played the sport before. But I did everything I could to look the part.”

The film is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his banner, on a budget of Rs. 25 crores. Mani Sharma is composing the music.

Tammannah’s other Tollywood project, Gurthunda Seetakaalam, is a remake of the Kannada hit Love Mocktail. Her latest Hindi project, currently in the post-production mode, is Bole Chudiyaan, directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. The film stars his brother Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah as the lead pair, with Aditya Shrivastava in a pivotal role. The technical crew of this film comprises Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, and Ram Sampath for music, with Sanchit and Ankit Balhara composing the background music. The cinematography and editing will be done by Ravi Varman and Aarti Bajaj respectively.

Tammannah’s other project that awaits release is That Is Mahalakshmi, which is a Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Queen. There were reports earlier that this long-delayed project may premiere on an OTT platform, but there is still no clarity on the subject.



She was also recently roped in to reprise Tabu's role in the Telugu remake of Bollywood’s Andhadhun, starring Nithin in the lead role. Nithin's father Sudhakar Reddy had bagged the Telugu remake rights, and we now hear that he will be producing it under his banner Sreshth Movies. The film will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Read: SPB, the king of variation: 7 Telugu songs that prove his mastery

Watch: