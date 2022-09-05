Seer in Belagavi found dead days after being named in purported audio

Basavsiddhlinga Swamy was found dead in his room within the math premises on Monday morning when one of his assistants had gone to check on him.

news Death

The pontiff of Guru Madiwaleshwara Math of Neginhal village in Bailhongal taluk in Karnatakaâ€™s Belagavi district, was found dead on Monday, September 5. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Basavsiddhlinga Swamy was found dead in his room within the math premises on Monday morning when one of his assistants had gone to check on him and he did not come out or respond to knocks at the door.

While it is suspected to be a case of suicide, the Bailhongal police are investigating the cause of death. The seer is said to have spoken to disciples and assistants at the math normally till last night, before going to bed. According to sources, an alleged suicide note written by the seer has surfaced in which he has written that he has not committed any mistake; he himself was the reason for his death, and no one should be inquired.

Sources said after allegations of sexual abuse against Chitradurga's Murugha Math chief Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, a conversation between two women had gone viral in which they purportedly discussed that seers of several maths in the state were said to be involved in such activities and had taken the name of the Neginhal math seer among others.

Local residents said that he was upset with the alleged audio. The devotees of the mutt staged a flash protest demanding legal action and action against those heard talking in the audio clip. Devotees of the mutt have lodged a complaint with DySP of Bylahongala in Belagavi district seeking action against â€˜vested interests who are targeting Lingayat pontiffsâ€™.

Police said that the seer was talking to devotees till late night on Sunday. They said that he told his devotees that he was pained that a reference was made to him in a demeaning way in the purported audio.

The seer had completed his education at Murugha Math, locals said.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.