Seen on stage at BJP event, former Madras HC judge Jaichandren denies joining party

Controversy

The retired judge had reportedly been invited to meet Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to discuss important legal matters in July this year.

Justice M Jaichandren, a former judge of the Madras High Court, has said that he was in ‘total surprise’ when his name was called to join the BJP at a party event in July when he had only gone to meet Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He has clarified that he is not a member of the national ruling party.

In July, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar had participated in a membership campaign event at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai. As the judge was also seated on the dais at the event, it was speculated in news reports that he had joined the party.

In a statement to the press on Tuesday, Justice Jaichandren said, “It was a fact that I had been present at the place of the public meeting of the party, at Valluvar Kottam (B.J.P's Membership Campaign meeting), on 6.7.19, to meet Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, hon'ble Minister for Law and Justice, Government of India, at the behest of some of my friends in the legal fraternity, to discuss about certain legal issues of importance. However, as there was no such arrangement made for a private meeting with him and as the place was extremely crowded, I was requested to be on the stage, set for the meeting, awaiting the arrival of Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad (sic).”

The former judge, who was seated on stage as requested by the party due to overcrowding, said he was surprised when his name was called upon to join the party. Since the Minister was late, Justice Jaichandren said he found no time to discuss important legal issues either.

“The meeting had started, immediately, on his arrival, as he was late for the meeting. There was no time for a discussion with him, as intended. After he had made his speech my name was called and I was invited to accept the membership of the party, which was a total surprise for me, as that was not the intention of my being at the venue of the meeting. I had never intended to be a member of the party and my presence at the venue was for a different purpose,” he said.

The former judge requested office bearers of the BJP to remove his name as a member. “In such circumstances, I would like to make it clear that I am not a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and that I had never intended to be one. However, if my name has been given the tag of a member, I would request the office bearers of the party concerned to remove the same, forthwith,” he wrote.