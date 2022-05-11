Sedition law temporarily suspended by Supreme Court, all pending cases stayed

The Supreme Court has directed the Union government and the states to refrain from registering any FIR, continuing investigation, or taking any coercive steps under Section 124A.

news Court

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has directed the Union government and the states to refrain from registering any FIR, continuing investigation, or taking any coercive steps under Section 124A. Proceedings in all pending cases have been stayed by the Supreme Court. This comes a day after the Union government said it is willing to reexamine provisions of the colonial law.

The apex court said that the appopriate move will be not to use this provision of law till further rexamination is over. “We hope the Centre and the State will desist from registering any FIRs under Section 124A or initiate proceeding under the same till rexamination is over,” the court said.

This is a developing story