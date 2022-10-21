Security beefed up for Puneeth Rajkumar’s grand pre release event in Bengaluru

Srinivas Gowda, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Central tells TNM that over thirty five thousand people are expected to attend the Puneetha Parva event in Bengaluru on October 21.

Flix Sandalwood

A massive pre-release event for late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi is set to be held on Friday, October 21. Puneeth Parva is organized by Dr Rajkumar’s family at Krishna Vihar palace ground in Bengaluru at 6:00 pm. The organizers have issued an open invitation for fans to attend the event. Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi is set to hit the big screens on October 28, ahead of his death anniversary on October 29.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to oversee the smooth conduct of the event. Speaking to TNM, Srinivas Gowda, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru central division, observes that over thirty five thousand people are expected to attend the event. “We have deployed 3 DSPs (Deputy superintendent of police), 14 ACPs (Assistant commissioner of police), sixty inspectors, one eighty police sub inspectors, and one thousand four hundred policemen at the Palace grounds,” he said. The DCP also added that twenty Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) contingents have also been delegated for the star- studded event.

Puneetha Parva is expected to be graced by the presence of stars from Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industries. As per media reports, actors Yash, Upendra, Rakshit Shetty, Ramesh Arvind, Ganesh, Duniya Vijay, Sai Kumar, Ravishankar Gowda and many more from the Kannada film industry will be attending the event, while actors Kamal Haasan, Prabhu Deva, Suriya, Balakrishna, and Rana Daggubati are also expected to attend the pre-release event.

Popular kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep was also expected at the event, but the actor will be unable to attend it since he has travelled to Australia with his wife, Priya Sudeep to celebrate the couple’s wedding anniversary and attend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Puneetha Parva will be live streamed on PRK’s YouTube channel, which is the home production banner of Puneeth and Ashwini.

