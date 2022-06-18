Secunderabad violence: Andhra police detain private institute director for questioning

The chats from the WhatsApp group which have been leaked, reveal that Subbarao had reached Hyderabad on June 16, in order to participate in the protest.

One person has been detained by the Andhra Pradesh police in connection with the violent protest that took place in Secunderabad on Friday, June 17. The suspect identified as Avula Subbarao, the director of Sai Defence Academy, an institute based in Narasaraopet in AP, is being questioned by the Palnadu police.

Police are investigating Subbarao’s role in instigating Army aspirants to protest against the Union government’s newly-introduced Agnipath scheme. The protestors were allegedly part of a WhatsApp group named ‘Hakimpet Army Soldiers’ through which they coordinated and laid siege to the Secunderabad railway station. Subbarao is alleged to be the one of the masterminds behind this violence.

The chats from the WhatsApp group have been leaked, which reveal that Subbarao had reached Hyderabad on June 16, in order to participate in the protest. Confirming the detention, the Palnadu police told TNM that Subbarao was detained while he was returning to Narsaraopeta. “His role in the violent attack is being questioned,” Palnadu Sub Inspector Ravishankar Reddy said. The Railway police have arrested 30 people so far for their involvement in the violence. Further, they are probing the role of private institutes training Army job aspirants.

The police suspect 12 of those arrested played a key role in arson and vandalism. Two accused who brought petrol and set afire train coaches have reportedly been identified.

The directors of some private institutes allegedly provoked the aspirants and mobilised them by creating WhatsApp groups like Hakimpet Army Soldiers, Secunderabad Railway Station Blocks, and 17/6 to circulate messages to the youth to reach the railway station for the protest. Another proprietor of a private institute in Karimnagar is also suspected to have mobilised the youth.

The railway and police authorities were caught unawares as more than a thousand people on Friday morning went on a rampage setting passenger and cargo coaches and engines on fire. They also engaged in stone-pelting against the police personnel. In retaliation, the police opened fire on the protestors. One person identified as Rakesh, a native of Warangal died in the violence, while several others were injured.

The police have booked a case under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 307 (attempt to murder), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 427 (mischief causing damage), 448 (house trespass), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 r/w 149 A (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and different sections of The Railways Act.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police late Friday announced that they will probe the conspiracy angle in the violence.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has directed Additional Commissioner (Crimes & SIT) and Deputy Commissioner Task Force to closely monitor the criminal cases registered by Railway Police Force, Secunderabad.

The top officials have been asked to find out the objective, conspiracy and detailed planning which was done to create such violent incidents and damage railway properties.

