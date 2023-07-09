Secunderabad: Massive fire breaks out at cloth store, no casualties

Palika Bazaar, an underground shopping complex in Secunderabad, is a renowned establishment located a short distance from the bustling railway station.

news News

A massive fire erupted at an apparel store located in Palika Bazaar, Secunderabad, on Sunday, July 9. The incident resulted in thick smoke engulfing the shop as flames rapidly spread due to a short circuit, damaging the store's stock. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the fire occurred during the morning hours.

According to Madhusudhan Rao, a fire department official, the fire had started approximately three hours before it intensified. Immediate action was taken to prevent its spread to adjacent shops. "We received the alert at 6.30 am about the accident. The fire broke out on the ground floor of two shops owned by the same proprietor. A third shop, owned by a different individual, suffered partial damage due to smoke. While the fire did not extend to the cellar area, it resulted in heavy smoke," stated Rao. With the help of five fire engines, the blaze was eventually brought under control.

Palika Bazaar, an underground shopping complex in Secunderabad, is a renowned establishment located a short distance from the bustling railway station.

The exact extent of the property damage is yet to be determined, pending the submission of a stock statement by the store owner. "The shop had a substantial stock, which caught fire and led to a massive blaze. Once the shop owner provides the inventory details, we will be able to assess the damage," explained the fire department official.

Upon being notified of the incident, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav arrived at the scene to inspect the firefighting operations and ensure effective control of the fire.

It is worth noting that a similar incident occurred on March 16 of this year when a massive fire broke out in the Swapnalok commercial complex in Secunderabad due to a short circuit. The flames rapidly spread throughout the building, resulting in a tragic loss of six lives, including four women, despite the successful rescue of twelve individuals by firefighting personnel.