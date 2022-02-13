Section 144 imposed in Udupi district around all high schools from February 14 to 19

Schools will reopen on February 14 after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab row.

news Hijab row

The Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from Monday till February 19. The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening Monday, February 14, after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab row.

The order will be in effect from 6 AM on February 14 to 6 PM on February 19. The order has been clamped following a request by the district superintendent of police to deputy commissioner M Kurma Rao for imposing Section 144 within a 200-metre radius around all the high schools.

As per the order, assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, speaking to reporters, said, “High schools up to class 10 will reopen tomorrow, already Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of police and Deputy Director of Public Instruction of all districts have been asked to hold peace meetings involving parents and teachers at important schools aimed at maintaining cordial atmosphere. I'm confident that schools will function peacefully.”.

As protests intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent as well, the government declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9.

Following the court order, the government on February 10 had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Bommai said he has asked Education Ministers to submit a report after examining the situation regarding reopening of Pre- University and Degree colleges, based on the assessment a meeting will be held and a decision will be taken.

The government on Friday had said that the holiday announced to universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), in the wake of the Hijab row, has been extended till February 16.