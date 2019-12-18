Section 144 imposed: Schools, colleges, banks in Bengaluru to function as usual

CAA

In the wake of Section 144 being imposed across Karnataka, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that schools and colleges will continue to function as usual in Bengaluru.

"Schools, colleges, banks, commercial establishments will function as usual. Normal life will continue as usual," Bhaskar Rao said.

Several protests were planned in Bengaluru on Thursday condemning CAA and NRC. Left parties, civil society and students had planned silent protests at Bengaluru's Town Hall and Mysore Bank Circle on Thursday morning to protest against these two legislations.

The Commissioner insisted that the decision to impose Section 144 was taken to ensure that normal life is not affected due to the protests planned by those who are for and against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

Though many have questioned the need to clampdown on an entire state, the Commissioner says this was to ensure that people are not inconvenienced by protests.

"We have told our personnel that have to be polite, courteus and firm. All hoysala vehicles will be alert. Those who break prohibitory orders, action will be taken on them under section 188 of the IPC. All CCTV cameras will be functional," he added. (Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code is used to file cases against those who disobey an order promulgated by a public servant).

Prohibitory orders mean that more than five people cannot assemble in a public place where section 144 is imposed. In this case, Section 144 would apply to the whole of Karnataka from 6 am on Thursday to midnight on December 21.

Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has earlier on Wednesday, said that the protesters would be given permission to carry out sit-in protests. However, a couple of hours after this announcement, section 144 was imposed. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told TNM that the prohibitory orders were imposed as preventive measure.