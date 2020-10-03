Section 144 imposed in Kerala till October 31 to contain COVID-19 spread

The Chief Minister said that strict action will be taken against those who breach COVID-19 safety regulations.

As section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Kerala Saturday onwards till October 31, and crowds have reduced considerably. Per this section, the public assembly of more than five persons is banned.

The number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals has been reduced to 50 and 20 respectively. Gatherings outside shops or banks are also not allowed. Though public transport and restaurants will function, crowds will not be allowed.

In restaurants, depending on their size, people are allowed to dine in maintaining COVID-19 safety protocol. Only two people are allowed to sit at one table, each of which will have to be placed at a two-feet distance from the other. Less than 20 persons are allowed to attend government or religious functions. Though theatres were approved earlier, Kerala has now banned opening all cinema houses and recreational centres.

In containment zones, restrictions have further been tightened. For instance, instead of 50, only 20 people are allowed for wedding functions. Police have also intensified patrolling.

The section 144 will be applicable in the state till October 31 except in Kasaragod district, where it will be applicable only till October 9.

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that strict action will be taken against people who breach the restrictions. He said that it is compulsory to wear a mask and gloves while visiting a shop. Not more than persons are allowed to wait outside or shop and inside a shop, he added.

"Though these instructions were given earlier too, they were not being followed fully. But that cannot be allowed. Strict action will be taken against those who breach regulations. Fine amount will be increased in such cases too," the CM said.

He said that the initial caution to contain the spread of virus has been lost over time, and asked the public to become vigilant again. He said that regulations have strengthened as people started taking the pandemic lightly.