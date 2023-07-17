Section 144 imposed in APâ€™s Palnadu after violent clashes between YSRCP, TDP supporters

news Violence

Violent clashes broke out between party workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday, July 16, in Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh. Disturbing videos circulating in the media captured mobs from both sides engaged in fierce altercations, brandishing stones and sticks. In response to the escalating tensions, authorities imposed Section 144 during the night to curb further violence. The situation remained tense on Monday, July 17, prompting the deployment of additional police personnel in the town.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) KV Mahesh, the clashes were triggered by a financial dispute between the two political parties. In a video statement, DSP Mahesh urged residents not to panic, assuring them that the situation was under control. He explained that what started as a personal debt issue was deliberately being escalated into a political confrontation. In response to the incident, police patrols were dispatched, and efforts were underway to identify the culprits based on video evidence. DSP Mahesh emphasised that proper investigations would be conducted, leading to the arrests of those responsible.

Providing further insight, Narasaraopet Circle Inspector of Police (CI) Bakthavatsala Reddy informed The New Indian Express that a local businessman, who had allegedly accumulated debts from multiple individuals, had absconded from the town. One of the creditors, Challa Subbarao, a local TDP leader, allegedly occupied a villa belonging to the businessman. When members of the YSRCP, who had also lent money, demanded that Subbarao sell the property and distribute the proceeds, a dispute erupted. This verbal altercation escalated into violence, resulting in the clashes witnessed on Sunday. Reports suggest that tensions heightened further when TDP district in-charge Aravinda Babu and YSRCP MLA Gopi Reddy Srinivas Reddy arrived at the scene to talk to their respective party members.

As of now, four individuals have been reported injured in the incident. While no formal complaints have been lodged, the police have taken suo-moto action and initiated an investigation into the matter.