Section 144 imposed in 3 more Kerala districts as lockdown continues

With this, section 144 has been imposed in a total of seven districts completely, and one district partially.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

As Kerala continues its lockdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in three more districts on Tuesday evening. This prohibits the assembly of more than five people in public areas.

The prohibitory orders in these districts will be in place till March 31, said the district Collectors of Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

With this, section 144 has been imposed in a total of seven districts completely, and one district partially.

Kozhikode and Kasaragod had declared section 144, even before the lockdown imposed by Kerala government started on March 24 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, the prohibitory order was declared in Malappuram and Ernakulam districts on Tuesday, just after the lockdown started. The prohibitory orders were also declared in four villages of Idukki district — KDH, Munnar, Pallivasal, Kunjithanny — under the Devikulam taluk on Tuesday morning.

Those violating the prohibitory order will be booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read: Kerala Police registers 402 cases on the first day of state COVID-19 lockdown

“It has been observed that, despite a lockdown, a section of people are violating the directions of government and the district administration and are assembling in religious institutions, markets and junctions. Such assembly will make COVID-19 spread to reach its peak. Considering this circumstance, CrPc section 144 is declared in the district,” said Pathanamthitta Collector PB Nooh.

Meanwhile, Alappuzha Collector M Anjana, wrote on Facebook that direction has been given to district police chief to take action against those violating the order. She also added that only people who have emergencies should come out of their homes.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Kerala has spiked largely in the last three days. As per the update till March 24, 105 people are under treatment in the state.

A total of 72,460 people are under observation in the state, suspected for COVID-19; 466 persons among them are admitted to isolation wards in hospitals while the rest are in home quarantine.

Read: 63 COVID-19 cases in Kerala are people who came from Gulf, zone overlooked by India?

Watch: