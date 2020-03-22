Section 144 to be imposed in Puducherry from March 23 to 31

While shops and industries will continue functioning in Puducherry, Beach road will be closed.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will come into effect at Puducherry Union Territory beginning March 23 till March 31. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy made the announcement on Saturday. Orders under section 144 restrict more than five people from gathering in public.

The Janata curfew, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has brought life to a standstill across the country, with shops and most essential services made available at a minimal scale. However, while section 144 is in place, CM Narayanasamy said shops and industries will continue functioning in Puducherry. He also urged the elderly and children to stay indoors during this period.

The Chief Minister also added that the Beach Road will remain closed in Puducherry until the rest of the month. “There are chances of coronavirus spreading when people go for their morning or evening walks,” he added.

People of Puducherry have also been requested to not visit the Chief Minister or other ministers in person to share their grievances; instead, report them via WhatsApp on 93453 75069.

“COVID-19 has begun to spread widely across the country. Taking this into account, we should take appropriate measures,” he stated.

On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi paid a surprise visit to busy shopping centres, accompanied by Director General of Police Balaji Shrivastava. In a WhatsApp message to media persons later, the former IPS officer said her visit "revealed that people are not really serious in social distancing”.

"Places were crowded and the owners themselves were not realising that they were at risk," she said.

In Kodagu and Davangere districts of Karnataka, too, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed until March 24.

(With inputs from PTI)