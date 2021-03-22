Second wave of COVID-19 has begun: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar

The Minister said that the next three months were crucial, and urged people to follow all safety protocols.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said that the second wave of the coronavirus had begun and sought people's cooperation to contain the disease. "We are at the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus. Let us all join hands to control it because the next three months are crucial for us," Sudhakar told reporters in Bengaluru as the coronavirus cases started shooting up.

He said he would discuss with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa about the COVID-19 situation in the state, and measures to be taken. He said the state Technical Advisory Committee on coronavirus has given clear guidelines to the government stating that people would be in trouble if certain activities were not controlled.

"We all will be responsible for the aftermath if the government and people do not respond to experts' report," Sudhakar said.

To a question whether election-related activities would be among those needed to be under check, Sudhakar sought to know, "Can any activity be an excuse for coronavirus? Will it spare VIPs, political parties or religious congregations?"

The Minister underlined the need for an all-party meeting in view of the coronavirus situation since the bye-elections were round the corner and all the political parties would take part in it.

Sudhakar's warning came as daily cases in Karnataka shot upto 1,798 as seven deaths were reported on Saturday. Bengaluru urban district alone contributed to 1,186 cases and five deaths.

The cases spiked from 710 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Also, on Thursday five new clusters were identified in a single day in Bengaluru and an additional three clusters were identified by Saturday taking the total number of containment zones in Bengaluru to 14.

The Chief Minister too, has appealed to the people to exercise caution.

Owing to the surge, the government also decided to re-open the COVID-19 Care Centres in Bengaluru.