Second phase of Kochi Metro, AIIMS, other projects discussed in Kerala CM- PM meet

The Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also urged the Union government to clear pending GST compensation dues of Rs 4,542 crore.

Various development projects in Kerala were discussed during a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 13. It also came about during the interaction that approval will soon be given to start work on the second phase of the Kochi Metro project and the Thiruvananthapuram Light Metro project.

PM Modi assured all support for Kerala's development plans, CM Pinarayi said at a press meet later. Other projects such as the SilverLine rail project, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) centre in Kerala and the Sabarimala airport were also discussed.

CM Pinarayi also urged the Union government to clear pending GST compensation dues of Rs 4,542 crore. There are financial issues and the state needs a lot of help, the Chief Minister said as he raised the GST dues matter with the Prime Minister.

The demand for an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Kerala has been pending for a long time. "We discussed the demand for AIIMS in Kerala and the Prime Minister was very positive in his response," CM Pinarayi said during the press meet. According to him, the Prime Minister also expressed his interest in the possibility of inland waterways.

They also discussed the proposed Angamaly-Sabari railway line, light metro rail projects at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, city gas distribution issues, and proposed petrochemical complex in Kochi, among other matters.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister urged PM Modi to provide more COVID-19 vaccines to the state. Kerala needs around 60 lakh vaccine doses this month, and 25 lakh vaccines are required for those who are to take the second dose. The CM pointed out that the state does not waste vaccines and so far, 44% of those above 18 years have received their first dose.

The issues regarding allowing the landing of large aircraft at Kozhikode airport and those related to Kannur airport were also discussed.

Pinarayi Vijayan also held meetings with Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Ashwini Vaishnaw. Puri is the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs as well as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Vaishnaw is in charge of the portfolios of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology. Puri told the CM that permission for the second phase of Kochi Metro would be given immediately, according to an official release. The second phase is for an 11.2 kilometre-stretch.

In the evening, CM Pinarayi held a meeting with various officials, including Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola and Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal.

This is the first visit Pinarayi Vijayan has made to the national capital since the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) came back to power in Assembly polls held in April.

During the press meet, the CM also answered questions on the recent protest by traders in Kozhikode against the continuing lockdown restrictions that prevent them from opening shops every day. When pointed out that they might not wait for the state government to make a decision, the CM said that the matter will be dealt with accordingly if they resort to another way. Kerala has been recording a high number of COVID-19 cases even after the infections came down in the rest of the country.

The Kitex controversy also cropped up amid the press meet. The CM said that Kerala has an 'industry-friendly' atmosphere and that entities are exploring big investment opportunities, amid Kitex Groupâ€™s decision to shelve its investment plan in the state.

(With PTI input)