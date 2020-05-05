For second day in a row, COVID-19 recoveries exceed active cases in Karnataka

As of Tuesday, the number of active cases was at 312 while the number of discharged cases was 331.

news Coronavirus

For two consecutive days, the number of recovered patients from the novel coronavirus disease in Karnataka outnumber those who are still undergoing treatment at the medical facilities.

On Tuesday evening, the state health bulletin said, “As of 5 pm of 05th May 2020, cumulatively 673 COVID-19 Positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 29 deaths and 331 discharges.”

With this, the number of active cases stands at 312 while the number of discharged cases is 331.

On April 27, one person infected with the virus killed himself during the course of treatment at Victoria Hospital.

The bulletin said that of the remaining 312 cases, 306 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals across districts in stable condition while six of them are under intensive care treatment.

Similarly, on Monday too, the number of active cases were 301 while the number of discharged patients were 321.

However, on May 3, Sunday, the number of active cases was higher at 295, compared to the number of recovered patients in the state which was at 293.

Bengaluru city, which is the most affected part in the state, has been witnessing the trend of more recoveries than active cases over the last three days.

As of Tuesday, among the 153 cases in the capital city, 75 persons were discharged while six persons succumbed to their comorbidities.

Mysuru which is the second-most affected district has eight active cases out of the total 88 cases and has not reported casualties.

Belagavi and Davangere, which saw a spike in cases recently, have the highest number of active cases as of Tuesday, with 44 (of 71) and 39 (of 44) cases respectively