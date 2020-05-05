On second day of liquor stores opening, Karnataka sells alcohol worth Rs 197 crore

Excise Department officials say that before lockdown, the average sale of liquor per day amounted to Rs 90 crore.

news Lockdown 3.0

The Karnataka government on Tuesday said that the state has generated Rs 197 crore in liquor sale in a single day. This amount, Excise Department officials say, is higher than the average income generated in the state per day before the lockdown, which was Rs 90-95 crore.

However, on Tuesday, the state reported the sale of 4.21 lakh boxed cases of Indian Made Liquor. That is 36.37 lakh litres of IML, which amounted to Rs 182 crore. In addition, 7.02 lakh litres of beer was sold on Tuesday for Rs 15 crore. On Monday, the Karnataka government allowed retail liquor stores with CL2 and CL 11 licences to open for business on a stipulated condition that the liquor would be rationed.

“Shops with all licenses opened today (Tuesday). Yesterday (Monday) some shops didn't open, there were hiccups with supply but it has been sorted out,” Rajendra Prasad, additional commissioner for IML with the Excise Department said.

However, curbs have been placed on purchase of alcohol. Retail outlets are allowed to sell three bottles of alcohol and six bottles of 650 ML beer, or the equivalent of the same quantity in smaller bottles per person. Liquor sales are only permitted between 9 am and 7 pm in non-containment zones.

An unidentified customer who shopped at Vanilla Spirit Zone, a liquor outlet on Tavarekere Main Road in the city, purchased liquor worth Rs 52,841. A first information report was filed against the owner of the liquor store, TNM had earlier reported.

On Monday, the state reported earning Rs 45 crore with the sale of liquor. This indicated huge loss in liquor sales as the revenue generated due to liquor sale is averaged at Rs 90 crore. The sale on Monday indicated a 50% dip in average sale.

“It is not normal for such huge sales and it will reduce in the coming days. This is only the second day and on Monday, there was another issue of customers not knowing locations of shops that were open,” he added.