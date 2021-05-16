Second consignment of Russian Sputnik V vaccine lands in Hyderabad

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev has said that the production of the Sputnik V vaccine will be gradually increased up to 850 million doses per year.

news Sputnik V

The second batch of Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, arrived in India on Sunday, May 16, and landed at the Hyderabad airport on Sunday morning. Sputnik V is the third vaccine in India to receive emergency use approval, besides Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Covishield of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has tied up with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the vaccine’s distribution in India.

As the second consignment of Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad, Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev said, "A second batch of #SputnikV has landed in Hyderabad today! We are very happy to see that the #RussiaIndia joint fight against #COVID19, which is one of the vital areas of our bilateral cooperation nowadays, has firmly stood on rails & moving forward (sic)." He said that the second delivery has become very timely, asserting that the efficacy of the #SputnikV is well-known in the world.