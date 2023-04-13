Second accused in Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubeyâ€™s suicide arrested in Varanasi

After Akanksha was found dead inside her hotel room on March 26, her mother Madhu Singh had lodged an FIR against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his friend Sanjay Singh the next day.

Flix News

Hours after a fast-track court sent Samar Singh, the main accused in the suicide of Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey to police remand, the Varanasi police have arrested Sanjay Singh, another accused in the case. Additional Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that following a collection of intelligence regarding Sanjayâ€™s movement, the Crime Branch and Sarnath police cordoned Azamgarh highway late in the evening on Wednesday, April 13, and Sanjay was arrested from Azamgarh underpass.

After Akanksha was found dead inside her hotel room on March 26, her mother Madhu Singh had lodged an FIR against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his friend Sanjay Singh at Sarnath police station on March 27. Earlier, the fast-track court of civil judge (junior division) Surbhi Pathak had ordered Sarnath police to take Samar Singh on a five-day custody remand up to April 17.

District government counsel (criminal), Alok Chandra Shukla, said that after the lawyers of Samar Singh filed an objection on Wednesday morning, the court had reserved its order on the application of Sarnath police to seek custody remand for further interrogation of him to collect evidence. Samar was arrested from Ghaziabad on April 8. He was brought to Varanasi by police and was sent to jail after being produced before remand magistrate on April 9. Sarnath police had filed an application to seek Samar on a seven-day custody remand for further interrogation as his mobile phone could not be recovered.

Akanksha was in Varanasi in connection with the shooting of a film when she was found dead.