Season 2 of â€˜Weekend with Rameshâ€™ to be re-telecast on Zee Kannada

It is an interactive reality show, hosted by noted actor, filmmaker and inspirational speaker Ramesh Aravind.

Zee Kannada will be re-telecasting season 2 of Weekend with Ramesh, an interactive reality show, hosted by noted actor, filmmaker and inspirational speaker Ramesh Aravind. Reports are that the 11th episode, having Darshan as the guest, will be re-telecast on April 11. Incidentally, this episode was first aired on April 11 in 2016 and went on to get the highest TRP in Karnatakaâ€™s television history.

Weekend with Ramesh is a popular show among the Kannada TV audience. The first season of the show was aired on 2nd August 2014 and ended on 26th October 2014, after completing 26 episodes. The second season was aired from 26th December 2015 to 16th April 2016. The third season aired between 26th March 2017 and 2nd July 2017. The shooting for the fourth season was in progress but with the lockdown due to the coronavirus, the team couldnâ€™t continue with the shooting following which it was decided to re-telecast the most popular episodes.

Plans were on to begin the telecast of the fourth season on April 20th with Veerendra Heggade as the guest. But it stands postponed now.

On Ramesh Aravindâ€™s film assignments, we reported recently that his upcoming film 100 has been censored with a UA. Ramesh Aravind, who is also directing the film, plays a police officer in it and Rachita Ram will be seen as his sister. Ravi Basrur is scoring the music for this thriller with Sathya Hegde cranking the camera.

It may be noted here that 100 is the remake of the Tamil thriller Thiruttu Payale 2 that was released in 2017. The film had Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles with Prasanna in a pivotal role. Those in the supporting roles included Susi Ganesan, Soundararaja, MS Bhaskar and Kavithalaya Krishnan among others.

