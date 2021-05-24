Searches for WFH jobs in India rise by 966% in April 2021, Bengaluru tops the list

With the increasing need for technical integration across functions and sectors, the Indeed data revealed that job roles that require technical expertise were the most in-demand.

Data from job site Indeed shows that searches for ‘remote work’ or work from home (WFH) skyrocketed to 966% in April 2021, when compared to the same period last year. The data also revealed that Bengaluru topped the chart for remote job searches with 16% followed by Delhi (11%), Mumbai (8%), Hyderabad (6%) and Pune (7%).

With the increasing need for technical integration across functions and sectors, job roles that require technical expertise to ensure seamless working have been the most in-demand. The data also revealed that technical support specialist (25%) emerged as one of the most searched remote jobs followed by data entry clerk (22%), IT recruiter (16%), content writer (16%) and back end developer (15%).

The study noted that flexibility has always been an important aspect for job seekers, especially millennials, who make up over half of India’s working population currently. However, another interesting finding from Indeed revealed that searches for remote work were higher across age groups of 60-64, 15-19, and 40-44 at 13% each. The searches in the age groups 35-39 and 20-24 were 12% each.

This burgeoning demand for remote jobs is backed by the fact that geographical boundaries are blurring while employers hire and the job seekers scout for opportunities. The pandemic has defined the significance of skills as the top priority for hiring as opposed to the location of the job seeker, the study found. This was reflected in a study conducted by Indeed last year as well. The study stated that the businesses are strategically adopting technological innovations to attract the right skill set and increase efficiency. The study also stated that one in two employers hired only virtually in the pandemic.

Moreover, as the country grapples with the second wave, companies are focussing on hiring employees that offer the required skill set irrespective of the city of the applicants. It is expected that employers would increase work-from-home options, embracing a hybrid work culture as the future of work.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has fast-tracked the adoption of technology across functions in India and has set in motion the largest work from home experiment of our generation. Our data has reflected the same showing a consistent rise in searches for remote jobs. As businesses transitioned digitally, it has become a norm for employees and companies to work from anywhere and this change enabled by technology will see more and more companies turning to hybrid work in the future. We believe that going forward, recruiters will focus on role and skills-based hiring, thus blurring geographical boundaries,” said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.