SDPI worker hacked to death in Kannur, no arrests made yet

The accused has been identified as Kannavam native Salahuddin.

In a suspected case of political murder, an SDPI worker has been hacked to death in Kerala’s Kannur disrict.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and the deceased has been identified as Salahuddin, a native of Kannavam in Kannur.

“It was after 3:30 pm and the accused was a kilometre away from his house. Based on the information we got, a car had hit him and then some men got out and hacked him to death,” Station House Officer of Kannavam station told TNM.

Although more details are awaited on the murder, the victim, who had sustained injuries on his neck, was rushed to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital. However, he passed away before he reached the hospital. His body was then shifted to the Thalassery General Hospital morgue.

Speaking to TNM, SHO of the Kannavam police station where an FIR has been registered, confirmed that no arrests have been made in the case yet.

According to reports, Salahuddin was one of the accused in the murder of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker Shyam Prasad. Shyam was hacked to death by a gang with machetes in Kannur in 2018. The deceased was going back to his house in Koothuparamba on his motorcycle when the gang attacked him. ABVP later blamed the Popular Front of India for the murder.

However, the police are still unearthing details on Salahuddin’s murder as well as names of the accused.

This is the third political murder in the last two weeks in Kerala. On August 31, two DYFI workers were hacked to death within the Venjaramoodu station limits in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased were identified as Midhilaj (30) and Haq Mohammad (24), residents of Vembayam and Thembamood respectively.