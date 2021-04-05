Scrap polls in 5 TN Assembly constituencies: AIADMK alleges cash distribution by DMK

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar demanded that elections to Kolathur, Chepauk, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai and Trichy (West) be rescinded.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The AIADMK has approached the Election Commission on Monday, requesting that Assembly polls be rescinded in five constituencies where the DMK has allegedly distributed cash to voters. Speaking to the media, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said that the constituencies listed were - Kolathur, Chepauk, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai and Trichy (West).

All these seats have high profile contestants standing from the DMK. Party chief MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin are contesting from Kolathur and Chepauk respectively. DMK general secretary Durai Murugan is meanwhile contesting from Katpadi and principal secretary KN Nehru from Trichy (West). Senior DMK leader EV Velu is meanwhile contesting from Tiruvannamalai.

Speaking to the media outside of the Election Commission's office, Jayakumar alleged, "The DMK is an expert at murdering democracy. DMK trusts money more than democracy. Till the Thirumanagalam formula came there was no culture of paying money for votes in Tamil Nadu. But for the first time, they murdered democracy, gave money and bought votes in Thirumangalam. They are using the same formula in every election. Despite them spending money, AIADMK has won under MGR, Amma and EPS in the past."

"In this Assembly election, democracy is being murdered and money being used to make inroads. A lot of money is in play in several constituencies. The Election Commission has to impartially take action against anyone who is doing such things. We have given a complaint against Kolathur, Chepauk, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai and Trichy (West),” he alleged.

Jayakumar further went on to allege that the DMK was using 'scientific methods' to disburse money. ”In these five constituencies - DMK uses scientific methods of constituencies. They are using Google Pay, after getting numbers of voters,” he alleged.

Tamil Nadu will see 234 constituencies go to polls on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.