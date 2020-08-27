Scrap bus in Bengaluru converted into mobile toilet by KSRTC

The toilet facility is equipped to generate power through solar panels.

news CIvic

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Thursday unveiled a mobile toilet in Bengaluru. The toilet has been set up with three Indian toilets and two western toilets, equipped with sanitary napkins, an incinerator and napkin vending machine. KSRTC noted that a scrap bus was converted into the â€˜Sthree Toiletâ€™ at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. The facility was paid for by the Bengaluru International Airport Authority as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The toilet bus is equipped to generate its own power through solar panels, as well as solar sensor lights, hand washing, facilities for baby feeding and diaper changing.

Laxmana S Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister who holds the transport portfolio, inaugurated the â€œSthree Toilet'' at Kempegowda Bus Station at Majestic. Shivayogi C Kalasad, IAS, managing director of KSRTC, Ram Niwas Sepat, IPS, director (Security and Vigilance) KSRTC and Venkatesh T, KAS, director (Personnel and Environment) were also present.

The Deputy Chief Minister mentioned that KSRTC is implementing initiatives of the Swachh Bharat Mission. He also directed officials to make use of scrap buses for other useful initiatives, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The toilet facility will be stationed at Terminal 1 entrance at Sangam Theater of the Majestic Bus Stand.

KSRTC had earlier modified its buses to turn them into mobile fever clinics in various districts at the onset of the pandemic.

Recently, the transport body had set up a Covid Care Center along with Rotary Club in its Basaveshwara Bus Station in Peenya, along with other private players including watch company Titan, which was the major financial contributor.

At present, the facility has 200 beds for asymptomatic patients as well as coronavirus patients with mild symptoms.

In other initiatives, it had used its own workshops to manufacture masks for its entire staff.