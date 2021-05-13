'Science and truth are key to fight COVID': Azim Premji at RSS event on 'positivity'

The industrialist was speaking at an online lecture series organised by the Sangh and other civil society groups to 'infuse confidence and positivity' among people.

Wipro Group founder Azim Premji on Wednesday has said that science and truth are the foundation on which India can tackle the COVID-19 crisis, and urged the citizens of India to come together and fight the pandemic unitedly. The industrialist was speaking at an online lecture series organised by the Sangh and other civil society groups to ‘infuse confidence and positivity’ among people as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Called "Positivity Unlimited" series, the event has been organised by the 'Covid Response Team' (CRT), an outfit formed by the RSS and its affiliates in association with various civil services groups.

In his address, Premji started by condoling the deaths of those who have lost their lives in the pandemic and expressed solidarity with those who have lost their loved ones. He said that India must act with the “greatest of speed on all fronts” and that these actions must be based on good science.

“Actions that are not based in science, in reality, have a detrimental effect on the cause. At the core of the idea of good science, is a matter of being willing to accept and confront the truth. We must confront this crisis, its scale and spread and its depth truthfully. Science and truth are the foundation on which we can tackle this crisis and ensure that this is not repeated,” Premji said in his two-minute video.

Premji added that the country must come together as one, and we must drop all our differences, understanding that this situation requires unity of action.

“Together we are stronger, divided we continue to struggle,” he added.

Premji also stressed upon the importance of focusing on the plight of those most vulnerable, like the people in rural India and those in poverty.

“As it is, the overall situation is heartbreaking but if we are to look at the villages and those in poverty, it is not only the pandemic but also the economic effects that are devastating people’s lives. All of our actions must give the vulnerable the priority as they deserve and so that we come out of this crisis, we need to restructure our society and economy such that our country does not have this kind of inequity and injustice,” he said.

At the end of his speech, Premji urged people to come together and do everything they can and more, because the hour demands it.

Other than Premji, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and spiritual gurus Jaggi Vasudev and Sri Sri Ravishankar of Art of Living are among the speakers of the online lecture series. This team is organising the lecture series to infuse confidence in the common man to fight the pandemic, Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh, the convener of CRT, said in a statement.

"This online talk series with the tagline, 'Positivity Unlimited' for over 30 minutes each day leading to Akshay Tritiya will cover possible responses on different aspects of life ranging from spirituality, dharmic course, mental health to enhancing physical strength," he said.

"Imbibing confidence in the society setting aside fear, hopelessness, helplessness and negativity, motivating people to brace up for a long haul with huge societal changes after Covid-19 is the idea behind 'Positivity Unlimited' talk series," he said. These talks would be telecast live on the Facebook page of the Sangh's communication arm Vishwa Samwad Kendra and its YouTube page.