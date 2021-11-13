Schools in Chennai and three other districts to be shut on Nov 13

Colleges in Chennai, as well as schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district, will also be shut.

Schools and colleges in Tamil Naduâ€™s Tiruvallur district will be shut on Saturday, November 13, the district collector announced. Only schools will be closed on Saturday in Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts. As per reports, schools and colleges will be shut in Chennai on Saturday as well. Educational institutions in the state have been shut for the last few days due to the incessant rains that lashed Tamil Nadu since the beginning of November.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had visited the rain-battered districts of Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram on Friday. Like Chennai, both the neighbouring districts were battered by the rains which inundated several areas. A release by the Revenue and Disaster Management department said that for Saturday, districts that are also likely to receive heavy rains include Vellore, Ranipettai, Tirupati, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Namakkal, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai. Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari.

Although heavy rains let up in Chennai, residents continued to bear the brunt as their residences and localities were still waterlogged along with power cuts in several areas. Rain in the city stopped as the depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near Chennai on Thursday evening.

Farmers in the Cauvery delta region had said their crops in thousands of acres were submerged due to rains and requested the state government to provide assistance.

Under Chennai Corporation, the release said that of the areas where water has accumulated, water was drained in 204 areas. The state, particularly the northern and delta regions witnessed heavy rains from the night of November 6 though there was a let up now and then.

Coastal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka were battered by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the last four days due to a cyclonic storm that had turned into a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.