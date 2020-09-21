Schools in Andhra reopen partially for Class 9 and 10 students

Students will require consent from their parents or guardians in writing to attend the school physically.

news Education

Students in Class 9 and Class 10 in Andhra Pradesh will have the choice of attending school either physically or online, starting from Monday. The Union government had earlier given permission for schools to start classes as part of Unlock 4.0 from September 21. Following this, Andhra Pradesh decided to open schools partially. The students can attend school to meet teachers and clear doubts in person or carry on classes online.

"Schools will reopen starting from Monday. Students from Class 9 and Class 10 may attend regular classes according to their wish or connect online," said an official. Schools in Andhra Pradesh are reopening after a span of six months.

Though the students are allowed to take a call on attending the classes in person or to listen to them online, they will require consent from their parents or guardians in writing to attend the school physically.

Students and teachers from containment zones will not be allowed to visit schools, while all teachers from non-containment zones will have to report to schools, the official added.

Meanwhile, students, teachers and schools have been instructed to adhere to all the safety guidelines related to the coronavirus, to ensure a safe environment.

Schools have been asked to provide sanitisers and do temperature checks. Schools also have been asked to arrange isolation rooms for those who fall sick, ensure both teachers and students wear a face mask and all those in the school must have the Aarogya Setu app installed.

(With IANS inputs)

