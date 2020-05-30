Schools and colleges not to reopen in June, decision to be taken in July

The Centre said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will prepare a standard operating procedure to reopen schools.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, said that a decision regarding opening of the educational institutions--schools, colleges, coaching centres etc. would be taken in the month of July. This essentially means that all these educational institutions will not re-open in June.

The MHA announced fresh guidelines with regard to Lockdown 5.0 on Saturday.

“State Governments/ UT administrations may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020,” MHA said in its order released on Saturday.

The order said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will prepare a standard operating procedure, in consultation with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring physical distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19, before reopening educational institutions.

As per the fresh guidelines, containment zones will see the lockdown extended until June 30, while phases for reopening non-containment zones will begin from June 8 onwards.

MHA has announced the reopening of institutions in a phased manner.

In phase 1, religious institutions and places of worship, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and malls would be allowed to open from June 8.

It is to be noted, however, that theatres, gyms, auditoriums and bars located inside malls, will not be allowed to open as of yet.

While in phase 2, educational institutions would be reopened after holding discussions with the stakeholders. This decision will be taken in July.

In phase 3, dates on the reopening of International travel; metro rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places etc. will be decided. This includes, social political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural religious functions and other large congregations.

As part of the lockdown movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9.00 pm to 5.00 am throughout the country, except for essential activities, according to the order.

“Local authorities shall issue orders, in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance,” the MHA order reads.



