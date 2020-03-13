School closed due to coronavirus? Here's how you can keep your child occupied

Many parents are in a dilemma about how to deal with the situation, even if their companies have offered them the work from home options.

news Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted school closure in Bengaluru, Kerala, Odisha, and Delhi. Other state governments may follow suit if the number of cases in their purview goes up. While there hasn't been a single fatality in the 0-9 years age group globally so far, young children can end up giving the infection to others for whom it may prove fatal. Social distancing has been suggested as the best way to stop the virus on its track.

Many parents are in a dilemma about how to deal with the situation, even if their companies have offered them a work from home option, or if one of them is a stay-at-home parent. During the usual school breaks, parents have the option of sending children to summer camps, extracurricular classes, or holidaying with them. But if we are to follow social distancing, none of these choices remain. A meal outside, a visit to the mall or the theatre, are also avoidable in the current circumstances, given how quickly the virus can spread from an infected person.

How then to keep young children occupied at home without going over the bend yourself? Here are some ideas:

Communicate: Firstly, it's important for you to discuss why we're in this situation so your child understands what's going on. There is no need to be alarmist but explain in simple terms why it's important for everyone to stay at home and how it's an effective precaution. Answer questions honestly while being as reassuring as you can. Your child may want your attention at several points in the day. Try not to snap and set aside some time every day when you can give them your time exclusively (no, don't look at your phone). This can be as little as 10 minutes – you can cuddle up together, read a storybook, talk about your childhood, do some activity like watering the plants, whatever works. When you're busy and your child wants to talk right then, you can remind them that 'us time' is coming soon and to reserve their questions for then.

Reading: If your child is already a reader, the task is simple. You can either order home delivery of books or download them on the Kindle. If your child is not really into books, this is a good time to experiment with different kinds of books. Try books with lots of visuals and less text, books with weird facts, Do It Yourself (DIY) books, art books, and so on. Before your day gets busy, spend some time reading together to give them a little push in that direction.

Play dates: Set up play dates with another parent you can trust. That is, someone you can be assured will not hide their travel or medical history from you, and will be sensible enough to cancel a play date if something happens. Keep in mind that it's not enough if you like the parent – the kids need to be friends too! Having a playmate at home will keep them busy and happy, and you only need to make sure there's enough to eat. The parents can take turns in hosting play dates to ease the load and responsibility.

Projects: Give them projects to do. Decorating their room with their art (the cost of repainting the walls is a cheap price to pay for your sanity), building science models from scratch, making things from waste, cooking simple dishes, writing a book, maintaining a diary – whatever your child enjoys. You can look up project ideas on the internet. The child will get a sense of satisfaction from having done something productive too.

Academics: Young children can quickly forget what they learnt at school if they are not studying frequently. You can prepare fun worksheets to make them revise their lessons. Look at the school's question paper pattern to design these. Give wacky names and creative situations as much as possible so they don't get bored. If your child is competitive, create a point system to appreciate them for good work. If your child does not enjoy being competitive, reward them in ways that they will enjoy. Break the pattern once in a while by doing experiments at home or playing educational clips.

Exercise: Children have a lot of energy and they need avenues to expend this. If you're lucky enough to have a play area that's easily accessible but not too crowded, take your child there once in a while. Make sure they wash their hands thoroughly before and after playing and remind them not to touch their face. You can also go for a jog or hike with them if the place is secluded and contact with others is minimal. If nothing else, turn on the music and dance with them!

Sleeping: Don't force your child to take a nap if s/he doesn't want to, but you can make the suggestion. Many of us, including kids, simply don't get enough sleep and this may be a good time to catch up on the rest. Make the room dark, play soothing music if that helps. They usually will end up sleeping after a high energy activity.

Screen time: This comes right at the end because desperate parents may just stick an iPad or phone in their child's hand and think their job is done. Screen time is fine as long as it's controlled and your child doesn't end up with an addiction. Set up a schedule – is it 30 minutes of gaming every day? A movie on Netflix once a week? Whatever you come up with, make sure you stick to the plan and don't let them become dependent on it.

Remember that this situation is temporary. You're not going to live like this forever. Take things in your stride and make sure that you're taking care of your well-being too. Parents must share their responsibilities of housework and childcare, and give each other a break when required. If you're irritable, the situation will only be even more unpleasant for yourself and the child.