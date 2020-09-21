â€˜Schittâ€™s Creekâ€™, â€˜Successionâ€™ win big at 2020 Emmy awards: List of winners

The award ceremony was held virtually, with winners accepting awards in various cities around the world due to the pandemic.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were held virtually on Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Canadian show Schitt's Creek came out on top. The show made history, winning in every comedy category, including best series and four acting awards.

HBO's Succession, about a family struggle over a media empire, raked in the Best Drama award. Zendaya was honored with the best actress in a drama series for her role in Euphoria. At 24, Zendaya is the youngest recipient of the award, and is also only the second Black actress to win in the category.

The coronavirus pandemic was a key reference in this year's ceremony, with essential workers such as an UPS delivery man presenting an award.

Regina King, who won the best actress award in the limited drama series category, urged voters to have a voting plan before the US election on November 3. "Vote up the ballot. Please go to ballotpedia.com and find out who are voting in your municipal elections. It is very important. Be a good human", she said.

This year's Emmys saw a record number of nominations of Black people. However, Anthony Anderson, a nominee, expressed his disappointment at several Black actors being overlooked for the final awards. "This isn't what it should have been... but Black stories, Black performances and Black lives matter," he said.

In anticipation of the ceremony, Emmy executive producers, including host Jimmy Kimmel, sent a letter to key acting nominees informing them that this year's ceremony would be virtual, and asking them to prepare to participate from home, a report in Variety.com said.

"As you've probably guessed, we're not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th," the letter mentioned, adding: "This year, it's still going to be the TV industry's biggest night outâ€¦ but we'll come to you!"

The letter read: "We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous â€“ we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow you to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique â€˜on screen' moments."

The letter was signed by Kimmel, as well as fellow executive producers Reggie Hudlin, Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy.

Hereâ€™s the key list of winners:

Outstanding Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek

Best Limited Series: Watchmen

Lead Actor in a Drama: Jeremy Strong for Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama: Zendaya for Euphoria

Lead Actor, Comedy: Eugene Levy for Schitt's Creek

Lead Actress, Comedy: Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek

Lead Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Regina King, Watchmen

Lead Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Annie Murphy, Schittâ€™s Creek

Supporting Actor in a Comedy: Daniel Levy, Schittâ€™s Creek

Supporting Actress in a Drama: Julia Garner, Ozark

Support Actor in a Drama: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Supporting Actress, Limited Series of Movie: Uzo Aduba, Mrs America

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

With inputs from IANS and DW