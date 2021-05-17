Scheduled appointments on Co-WIN won’t be cancelled, you can reschedule

Co-WIN will now reflect the new interval gap for the second dose of Covishield, which is 12-16 weeks, and the government has asked citizens to reschedule their appointments accordingly.

Coronavirus COVID-19

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday clarified that already booked online appointments for the second dose of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine will remain valid on the Co-WIN portal and will not be auto cancelled. However, the government has asked said that the interval gap for the dose has been increased to 12-16 weeks and the same will reflect on Co-WIN, so the government has asked citizens to reschedule their appointments themselves.

With the changes coming onto the portal, further online or on-site appointments will not be possible if the period after the first dose date for a beneficiary is less than 84 days. The Union government had on May 13 extended the gap between the first and second doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks based on the recommendations by the COVID Working Group chaired by NK Arora.

“Already booked online appointments for 2nd dose of Covishield will remain valid and are not being cancelled by COWIN. Further, the beneficiaries are advised to reschedule their appointments for a later date beyond the 84th day from the date of 1st dose vaccination,” a statement from the government said.

"However, there have been reports in a section of the media suggesting that people who had pre-booked their appointments for the second dose in less than 84 days on Co-WIN are being turned back from vaccination centres without getting the second dose of Covishield, it said.

The Union government has reiterated to the states/UTs that online appointments booked for the second dose of Covishield prior to this change of the interval between the two doses of Covishield, must be honoured.

“The Union Health Ministry has advised the States/UTs that the field staff may be instructed that, if such beneficiaries do come for vaccination, the second Covishield dose must be administered and they must not be turned away. They have also been advised to undertake awareness activities to inform the beneficiaries about this change,” the Union Health Ministry said. States and UTs have also been asked to undertake awareness activities to inform the beneficiaries about this change.